The Borough heads down to the Port

THIS weekend sees independently-owned Borough open its doors for the first time in the foodie neighbourhood of Leith.

A modern European menu of bold, precise flavours is spearheaded by Head Chef Darren Murray, formerly of award-winning restaurant, Norn, who says, “Drawing inspiration from our own neighbourhood and others like it around the world, Borough is inspired by the enclaves of individuality and creativity that bring people together over a shared experience.

Dishes on the menu include Borders Pigeon with Beetroot and Black Pudding and Monkfish with Cauliflower and Truffle.

“Borough’s menu foregoes the rigidity of a tasting-style format or even the constraints of ‘starters, mains, desserts’, instead offering a flexible selection of savoury and sweet selection plates that are ingredient and flavour-forward,” explains Murray.

He adds, “The menu also showcases the best of the season which is testament to our partnerships with local suppliers.

“We’re thrilled that we’re now open and look forward to welcoming people through the door for a first taste of Borough.”

Borough’s soft launch will run from today until Friday 20 of July, during which all guest will get 20% off their food bill, as a thank you for welcoming the restaurant into the neighbourhood.

Borough, Henderson Street, is open from today at noon for lunch and 5.30pm for dinner.

To reserve a table call: 0131-629 2525