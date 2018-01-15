The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan dies aged 46

Have your say

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of Irish band The Cranberries, has died at the age of 46.

Publicist Lindsey Holmes said O’Riordan died suddenly Monday in London, where she was recording. The cause of death was not immediately available.

Holmes said the singer’s family was “devastated” by the news.

The Limerick band became international stars in the 1990s with hits including “Zombie” and “Linger”.

