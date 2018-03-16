The Edinburgh Restaurant Awards are nearly here

SCOTLAND has many outstanding restaurants but Edinburgh is definitely at the top when it comes to eating out, with more restaurants per head than any other cities in the UK and the highest number of Michelin-starred restaurants in Scotland gaining its first in 2001.

With the advent of the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards the time has come to for everyone of them to shout about it.

The Awards are your chance to nominate your favourite restaurant and tell us why you think it’s the best.

Euan McGrory, Deputy Editor of the Evening News, says, “Eating out is one of the great pleasures of living in Edinburgh and the Lothians. There are so many top class places to try and such an incredible choice, from amazing high end venues to great value for money ‘hidden gems’.

“The industry here is booming like never before and deserves an Awards of its own in the Capital to celebrate all that fantastic creativity.”

There are more than a dozen categories to choose from, including Fine Dining, Best Chef, Best Newcomer, Best Cafe/Deli, Best Value for Money, Edinburgh’s Hidden Gem, Best Pub Grub Pub, Best Family Friendly, Best Street Food, Best Vegetarian/Vegan, Best Dining Experience, Best Breakfast, Best Seafood, and the ultimate accolade, Edinburgh Restaurant of the Year

Whether you are a member of the public with a passion for dining out and supporting your local restaurant or you own or work at a restaurant, this is you last chance to take part, nominations must be in by 21 March.

The winners will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony at The Principal Edinburgh, 19-21 George Street, on 30 April 2018.

Guests will receive a drinks reception on arrival, three-course meal with wine and evening entertainment.

Tickets cost £78 and are now available from www.eventstop.co.uk/event/1911/edinrestaurantawards#!/purchase/registration

RESTAURANT OF THE YEAR

SPONSORED BY SPICE LOUNGE KITCHEN

THE highlight of The Edinburgh Restaurant Awards will be the naming of The Edinburgh Restaurant of the Year, which is sponsored by Spice Lounge Kitchen.

This Award recognises the cream of the crop, the restaurant or eatery that you all love.

We will consider restaurants nominated for this category and restaurants that have been nominated in all other categories in our search to find The Edinburgh Restaurant of the Year.

EDINBURGH’S HIDDEN GEM AWARD

SPONSORED BY CENTRAL TAXIS

AMONG the restaurants nominated for as Edinburgh’s Hidden Gem, are Marie Delices, Papilio and Le Petite Mort.

Here are their nominations:

Marie Delices is hailed as an ‘authentic French informal café/restaurant specialising in galettes and crèpes.

‘Owner-occupied and about to celebrate its fifth anniversary, it is tucked away on Comiston Road, so may be missed by a lot of Morningside shoppers/diners.’

Papilio, on Bruntsfield Place, meanwhile, is praised as a ‘wonderful traditional Italian family restaurant.

‘The staff (I hesitate to call them that) behave like hospitality is their calling. ‘Rarely does one feel such warmth when entering a restaurant. Their food is as simple as it is delicious.’

Finally, Le Petite Mort, on Valleyfield Street, gets this nomination: ‘This is a lovely wee restaurant just round from King’s Theatre.

‘It does lunch menus and is ideal for pre-theatre eating or indeed instead of a theatre date.

‘Beautifully prepared locally sourced food served by friendly and efficient staff. The menu changes regularly, the presentation is elegant and food sublime.

‘There is a good choice of wines and although I didn’t investigate the bar, it seemed well stocked with good whiskies and spirits.

‘I would give this restaurant 11/10 if I could. It ticks all the boxes for me.’

To nominate a restaurant for the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards 2018, visit www.edinburghnews.scotsman.com/inspire-me/food-and-drink/nominations-open-for-edinburgh-restaurant-awards-2018-1-4686447 before Wednesday 21 March.