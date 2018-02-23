The Edinburgh restaurant opening in March offering a ‘new dining experience’

Have your say

THERE’S nothing more exciting than being among the first to dine in a new restaurant, especially one that comes with a good track record.

Consequently the big buzz around Bruntsfield right now is the opening of the Capital’s third Chop House.

Joining the first two restaurants in Leith and The Arches on Market Street, Chop House Bruntsfield will serve British beef, dry-aged and butchered in-house.

Managing director Mark Fraser said: “Opening a third Chop House in our home city is an exciting prospect.

“The brand has its roots in Leith, where we became part of the local community, and for me Bruntsfield has a similar feel.

“There’s great buzz to the area with an eclectic mix of independent shops, cafes and bars.

“There’s a real neighbourhood feel and we can’t wait to open next month and become part of it.”

Open seven days a week, Chop House Bruntsfield will bring its unique casual dining experience focused on steak and cocktails to a new side of the city.

Known for its sociable style of dining, Chop House serves large cuts of beef, sharing starters and enticing side dishes designed to be enjoyed by the whole table.

The new restaurant will be split over two levels with views across The Meadows and Bruntsfield Links.

On ground level, a custom-made bar takes centre stage and offers the perfect place to enjoy a drink or dine.

The bar will also serve oysters, freshly shucked, alongside champagne or a classic cocktail.

The lower level will house an intimate dining space with seating for 40 alongside the Captain’s Table.

Opening March, Chop House, Bruntsfield Place, Weekdays noon-late, Weekends 10am-late, chophousesteak.co.uk