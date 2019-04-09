The Greatest Showman circus tour heads to Edinburgh

IF you pass Sighthill Park any time soon keep an eye out for a Big Top, yes, the circus is returning to town, but not just any circus, Gandeys Circus is all set to pitch its tent for an Easter season in the Capital, from Saturday.

The UK’s biggest and most spectacular Big Top show arrives in Edinburgh this weekend with an action-packed star-studded production for all the family.

Gandeys Circus

Just head to the fully-heated 1,000-seat Big Top that has appeared on the Broomhouse Road site and expect thrills galore; dare-devils on the high wire, heart-stopping trapeze flying, and a double wheel of death, all in one singular sensational extreme circus spectacular

Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the creation of circus, The Greatest Showmen Tour brings a galaxy of international stars from all over the world to town.

Staged in a Big Top equipped with the latest incredible lighting system and sound effects and featuring west end style theatrical production numbers,there’s a colourful cast of more than 30 artistes.

With a chorus of showgirls, the two hour spectacular is presented by Hayley and Mariska Gandey, the fourth generation of the circus family.

Boasting thrills, excitement and laughter all the way, the dare-devil action comes courtesy of the world class Havana Troupe, direct from Cuba, who return with two brand new turns featuring a sensational five handed springboard act and an unbelievable Russian bar act.

Also on the bill are incredible acrobats Jacqui and Brendan who will be premiering brand new aerial silks, high in the air.

Making his debut in the UK, after Gandeys Circus discovered him via a YouTube clip, all the way from Tanzania is The Bendy Man.

The incredible young contortionist accompanies the electrifying adrenaline-fuelled excitement of the Mighty African Warriors.

Of course, no circus would be worth its salt without a clown and Gandeys have Chico Rico, who returns to create mayhem and mirth by popular demand.

Gandeys Circus, Sighthill Park, Broomhouse Road, 13-22 April, various times, £7.99-£34 (Family £45), box office on site from 11 April, 9.30am-8pm, 0871-705 5507