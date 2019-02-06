The Grinch is coming to Edinburgh to steal Christmas 2019

CHRISTMAS may seem a long way off, well there are 322 days still to go before Santa squeezes down the chimney once again, but at Festival Theatre they are already looking ahead to the big day with an unfamiliar sense of trepidation, and they have every reason to be worried... The Grinch is on his way.

Yes, Dr Seuss’ grouchy, Christmas-hating creature is coming to town to put an end to festivities before they have even started.

A brand new production - Dr Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas The Musical - makes the Nicolson Street theatre its home for a week long run on Tuesday 26 November 2019.

The Musical has already been a record-setting New York Christmas sensation and features the hit songs You’re A Mean One Mr. Grinch and Welcome Christmas.

The show is narrated by Max the Dog, as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is ‘two sizes too small’, decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos.

With magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr Seuss’ original illustrations to help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville, the production is based on the show originally created by three-time Tony Award winning director, Jack O’Brien.

Simon Friend, producer of the UK production says, “I am so thrilled that The Grinch will be travelling the UK next year.

“The musical has been enchanting audiences across the US for over a decade. We can’t wait to see the UK going green over the coming year.”

That show broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway.

The story was first published in book form in 1957 and has proved a favourite ever since.

The new tour comes as a new movie of The Grinch, with the voices of Benedict Cumberbatch and Angela Lansbury, is enchanting a whole new generation.

How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, 26 November-1 December, £28-£43, 0131-529 6000