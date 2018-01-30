The highlights of this year's Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival

As the Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival makes its annual return, we preview the thrilling films and talks taking place at the George Square Theatre this year.

Since its debut year in 2003, the Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival (EMFF) has delivered an intriguing insight into the exhilirating world of adventure sports, with the likes of Sir Chris Bonnington, Ueli Steck and Steph Davies holding talks in previous years.

The focus of the 2018 event, is epic journeys, with Mark Beaumont's stunning 78 day cycle of the world and Sarah Outen MBE's epic circumnavigation of the globe both coming under the microscope.

Here's a glimpse at what's on offer at the EMFF this weekend (February 3 and 4).

The Climbers Session - Saturday 2pm

Climbing enthusiasts can seek inspiration at the festival's opening session.

A screening of the emotional and fascinating Psycho Vertical, which focuses on the career and life of Andy Kirkpatrick as he performs a solo-ascent of El Capitan, gets the festival underway.

This is followed by a talk from Pete Whittaker; the first climber to make a one day 'all free' ascent of El Capitan. Whittaker will ruminate over strict training regimes, funny anecdotes and stepping out of his comfort zone during his talk.

Cost: £10

The Extreme Session - Saturday 7pm

Extreme feats is the focus of the Saturday evening session

An hour of action-packed short films gets the session underway, the most remarkable of which is Stumped; the story of Maureen Beck, a one armed climber determined to be recognised as one of her discipline's best athletes. Great Days in a Bad Season - a lighthearted look at skiing during the Scottish winter - also promises to be an entertaining watch.

The bite-sized, but action-packed flicks are followed up by a talk from Kelly Cordes, an adventurer who has dedicated his life to climbing.

Cost: £14

The Film Only Session - Sunday 11am

Five films are squeezed into the Sunday morning session.

From the South Up focuses on cyclist Brendon Tyree as he rides the length of the rugged and baried South American continent. Short film Break On Through looks at the career of Margo Hayes as she attempts to become the first female to complete a 5.15 graded climb - the most difficult climbing grade.

Cost: £8

The Adventure Session - Sunday 2pm

Adventure is promised in the Sunday afternoon session, which comprises of two films and a talk.

The pick of the two films is The Frozen Road, which follows one adventurer as he ventures to the Canadian Arctic in search of thrills, only to be met by frustration and fear.

A talk by MBE Sarah Outen will follow. The athlete has just returned from a four-and-a-half year journey around the world using nothing but human power, known as the London2London Via the World journey.

Cost: £10

The Closing Session - Sunday 7pm

A pair of films, followed by a talk from cyclist Mark Beaumont will bring the festival to a close.

The first of the two films studies the epic journey of three adventurers as they attempt to achieve the most northerly first descent in history on a seasonal river.

Edinburgh resident, Mark Beaumont will be the final speaker to take to the stage, as he details his unparalleled cycle around the world - all achieved in under 80 days.

Cost: £14

Tickets and details for the Edinburgh Mountain Film Festival are available from emff.co.uk