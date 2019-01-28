The life and death masks of Scotland’s dangerous and insane
They were cast as part of a 19th Century fashion to determine the personality traits of the criminal and the insane by examining the shape of their heads.
Now a fascinating collection of life and death masks is on show at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery following a loan from the Anatomical Museum at Edinburgh University. Murderers Burke and Hare were among those to have their heads cast.
1. The masks of life and death
