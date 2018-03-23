The new series of The Voice is coming to Edinburgh

The Voice UK has begun looking for next year's vocal superstar and is coming to the Capital next week. Yes, the search to find 2019's unique singing talent is now on, with talent scouts visiting open mic nights across the country.

Could you follow in the footsteps of our very own Saskia Eng, who appears on the current series in the final Knockouts episode this Saturday on STV at 7pm?

If you think you have what it takes to turn a chair, head along to Badabing, Fountainbridge, on Monday 26 March, at 8pm, or to Stramash, on the Cowgate, on Tuesday 27 March, at 8.30pm.

Hopefuls should prepare one song with a backing track or a musical instrument. All backing tracks must be provided by you and will need to be on an electronic device. First come, first served. Applicants must also be 16 years of age by 1 October. Under 18’s are only permitted until 10pm and must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian.

If you can't make the auditions, you can also apply via the website where more information is also available - http://www.itv.com/thevoice/apply