The Players open their little shop of horrors

LITTLE Shop of Horrors opens at Musselburgh’s Brunton Theatre later this week, starring a 22 strong cast of local youngsters.

Our Lady of Loretto Youth Players (OLOLYP), who have previously produced shows such as Oliver, West Side Story and Summer Holiday, are taking on Little Shop of Horrors from Thursday through to Saturday.

Director David Ross explains, “After staging Cliff Richard’s light-hearted and up-beat Summer Holiday last year, we wanted something with a bit more bite in it, that we can really get our teeth into – quite literally.

“The Players are once again delighted to be returning to the Brunton Theatre, building on the success of our debut show there last year.

He continues, “This year our company have been far more hands on in terms of building and designing a lot of our own set. Something of which we’re very proud.

He adds, The Players are always looking to welcome new children and parents to our company, especially in time for OLOLYP’s 30th anniversary next year’.

Founded in 1989 by Roy McGillivray and Margaret McPake, OLOLYP are a musical youth theatre group for children and young people aged between 10 and 18 years old.

Run largely by volunteers and parent helpers, along with support from a professional directing team, the focus of the group is inclusion, fun and enjoyment, while striving to produce as polished a show as possible.

At point of entry into the group, no child is auditioned or even asked if they can act sing or dance as the purpose of OLOLYP “goes far beyond that.”

Little Shop of Horrors, Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, 15-17 February, 7.30pm (matinee 1.30pm), £10, 0131-665 2240