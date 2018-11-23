The Proclaimers add second Edinburgh Castle Concert after first sells out in less than an hour

THE Proclaimers have added a second Edinburgh Castle Concert to their 2019 summer series after the first, which went on sale at 9am this morning, sold out in under an an hour.

The second gig will be on Sunday 21st July and will go on sale at 3pm today.

Tickets will be available online from ticketmaster.co.uk or by calling 0844 844 0444. Tickets for the concert will not be available from Edinburgh Castle directly.

The gigs will be the first time twins Craig and Charlie Reid have played the Castle since 2008 and follows the success of their two recent sell-out concerts at The Playhouse.

The 7,000 capacity Esplanade appearances are two of five major Scottish summer gigs the brothers will play next year.

Tickets are still available for the other summer gigs at Melrose Rugby Club on Saturday 15 June, Bught Park in Inverness on Saturday 6 July and Glasgow’s SSE Hydro on Saturday 14 September.