The Proclaimers live at Edinburgh's Playhouse: everything you need to know

Much-loved Scottish duo The Proclaimers are heading back to their hometown of Edinburgh this weekend to play two nights at The Playhouse - and here's what you can expect.

Twins Craig and Charlie Reid will be supported in the Capital on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 November by Irish singer-songwriter Jack Lukeman, who is well worth heading along early for.

Strikingly individual, The Proclaimers emerged 31 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story and Top 3 single Letter from America.

Since then, their enduring appeal across generations has seen them enjoy global success, their timeless songs capturing a gamut of human emotions and boasting political fire and wit.

Having carved a niche for themselves in the netherworld where pop, folk, new wave and punk collide, their music even inspired the musical film Sunshine on Leith.

Which songs will The Proclaimers play in Edinburgh?

During the Playhouse double-header, all the classic Proclaimers songs are expected to get an airing - including Sunshine on Leith, (I’m Gonna Be) 500 Miles, Letter From America, I’m On My Way, Life With You and Let’s Get Married.

If recent gigs are any indicator of the setlist, fans can expect 24 songs in total, kicking off with Angry Cyclist and climaxing with a three-song encore of Cap in Hand, Make My Heart Fly, and The Joyful Kilmarnock Blues.

What do recent reviews say?

The Proclaimers have always been a group who are every bit as good live as on record, and reviews from the tour so far have been full of praise.

Writing in the Express and Star following the twins' gig at Birmingham Symphony Hall last week, Sarah Cowen-Strong said: "No schmoozing patter and time-wasting, just song after song with hardly a pause inbetween."

Anna Farmiloem, reviewing The Proclaimers' gig at the Corn Exchange for the Cambridge Independent, was equally impressed.

"All in all, a great gig with a good variety of songs – well-known and not so well-known, slow and touching, and louder – and everybody was on their feet by the end," she wrote.

Here's a look at a recent Proclaimers setlist

Angry Cyclist

Forever Young

Over and Done With

Letter From America

Should Have Been Loved

Streets of Edinburgh

Let's Get Married

You Make Me Happy

Spinning Around in the Air

What School?

The Battle of the Booze

Hate My Love

Through Him

Sky Takes the Soul

Misty Blue

Sunshine on Leith

Life With You

Rainbows & Happy Regrets

I'm on My Way

Then I Met You

I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)

Encore:

Cap in Hand

Make My Heart Fly

The Joyful Kilmarnock Blues