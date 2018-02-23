The Proclaimers sell-out 30,000 tickets in less than an hour.

LESS than one hour after they went on sale, 30,000 tickets for The Proclaimers Scottish tour have sold out.

Tickets for The Proclaimers, who return to the Capital and The Playhouse as part of an 11 date tour for two nights in November, went on sale this morning at 9am.

In less than an hour, 30,000 briefs were gone with concerts in the Capital, Dunfermline, Perth, Glasgow, Inverness, Dundee, Motherwell and Stirling completely sold out.

2015/16 saw The Proclaimers touring extensively around the World with 150 shows as far a field as Hong Kong Stadium and the Sydney Opera House, but now they are coming home. READ MORE: James Corden praises Hibs rendition of Sunshine on Leith The twins will come to The Playhouse on Friday 9 and Saturday 10 November in support of their 11th studio album, due for release in August on Cooking Vinyl.

Strikingly individual, twin brothers Craig and Charlie Reid emerged 31 years ago with their debut album This Is The Story and Top 3 single Letter from America. Since then their enduring appeal across generations has seen them enjoy global success, their timeless songs capturing a gamut of human emotions and boasting political fire and wit.