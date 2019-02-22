The return of Goodbye Mr Mackenzie

Have your say

THEY were the iconic Scottish band that defined a generation and now, three decades on from the release of their debut album, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie are back.

Reunited to take to the road once again, Martin Metcalfe, Fin Wilson, Rona Scobie and Derek Kelly last played together on the stage of The Garage in Glasgow in 1995.

And that very same stage will be where they open their 2019 tour, which brings them to the Liquid Room on 25 May.

Goodbye Mr Mackenzie retrun after a hiatus of 24 years to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the release of their first album Good Deeds and Dirty Rags, which they will play in its entirety, plus perhaps a few extra little treats.

Goodbye Mr MacKenzie said: “The band is very happy to announce we are reforming to perform our Good Deeds and Dirty Rags UK chart album in its entirety.

“This album was a very important part of our lives and we’re looking forward to doing it justice on stage again’’

When Goodbye Mr MacKenzie released Good Deeds and Dirty Rags in 1989 it entered the UK charts at No 16.

The band quickly attracted a large, loyal support north of the border.

Incredible live shows and singles like The Rattler and Goodwill City further cemented a fond place in many a Scottish heart.

Colourful and varied careers followed for band members when they Goodbye Mr Mackenzie went their seperaate ways.

Metclafe, Wilson and Kelly currently enjoying great success as The Filthy Tongues.

Original backing singer Shirley Manson famously went on to front Garbage.

The setlist at the Liquid Room will include the tracks Open Your Arms, Wake It Up, His Masters Voice, Goodwill City, Candlestick Park, Goodbye Mr Mackenzie, The Rattler, Dust, You Generous Thing You and Good Deeds.

Tickets are on sale now from www.ticketmaster.co.uk