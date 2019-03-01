The Scotland Tractor World Show returns to Ingliston

AS we head into Spring, what better time to banish the winter blues and plough a furrow to the Royal Highland Centre where, on the 23 and 24 March, they host the return of The Scotland Tractor World Show.

Back by popular demand and now bigger and better than ever before, show organisers are building on what made 2018’s inaugural event such a hit with vintage vehicle and farming machinery minded enthusiasts and families.

Hundreds of tractors will be on display and in action this year and there will be plenty of opportunities for sit-on selfies across the veteran, vintage, classic and the latest models.

Expanding to fill two of Ingliston’s main exhibition halls, 90% of displays and activities will be undercover.

Organiser Mark Woodward says, “Everyone’s been asking when we were coming back, because they’d told their neighbours all about it, and they want to come too.

“Scotland made us so welcome, it’s fantastic to return with an even bigger and better show.

“Special discounted advance and gift tickets are available online, and under-15s go free, the family dog can come too.”

Not just for agricultural aficionados, there will also be trucks galore and miniature steam engines, stationary engines, model displays, plus a wide range of horticultural and gardening equipment.

Keen shoppers and present hunters will also be in their element with trade stalls and model and toy stands and there’s an extended rest and refreshment areas for when the family needs a pit-stop.

Tractor World Show Scotland and Classic Commercial Show, Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston, 23-24 March (Saturday 9am-5pm/Sunday 9.30am-4pm), advance online day ticket £10.50 (£12.50 on gate), advance weekend ticket £15 (£20 on the gate), under 15 free, www.tractorworldshows.co.uk