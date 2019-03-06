The Ship Inn Elie meets demand with exclusive new private dining room

The cherry on the top of a coastal trip along the East Neuk is a visit to The Ship inn.

And now Elie’s award-winning pub and restaurant, the only in Britain to have its own cricket team and pitch on the beach, has set sail on a new venture with the addition of a new private dining room – The Ship’s Cabin.

The Ships Inn, Elie

Jutting out above the beach, the new room will have floor-to-ceiling windows on two sides harnessing the spectacular views over Elie and Earlsferry bay.

Designed as an exclusive beachside venue for intimate private events, parties, weddings and celebrations, The Ships Cabin will seat approximately 30 for dinner and host up to 60 guests for more informal standing occasions.

Featuring a private bar, with fresh interiors as well as conference facilities, menus will be created by Head Chef Marc Wohner.

A former chef at Duisdale Hotel on Skye and as well as the owner of restaurants in Noosa and Brisbane, Australia, Marc will curate a bespoke menu for each party, mirroring the restaurant’s ethos of using 100 percent Scottish meat and fish.

Set within the current beer garden, guests can also opt for a barbeque menu.

Rachel Bucknall, co-owner of The Ship Inn said: “With so many enquiries for private events we wanted to create a unique space that would be really special for our guests and we hope The Ship’s Cabin delivers this.

“With world-class views over the bay and fantastic local food, it will make for a truly exceptional event space.

“It will also act as a pavilion for our annual cricket season. Rain never stops play – but we like to keep our spectators happy and dry.”

The Ship’s Cabin is scheduled to lift its anchor this spring.

