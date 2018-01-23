The Smiths ‘reunion’ tour is cancelled as bassist denies involvement

A PARTIAL reunion of The Smiths, which was to include an Edinburgh date, has been cancelled after the band’s former bassist rejected claims he would be taking part.

On Monday it was announced Andy Rourke would be joining drummer Mike Joyce and guitarist Craig Gannon as part of a new live concert production called Classically Smiths.

Rourke was quoted as saying he was “thrilled and excited” by the reunion but on Tuesday released a statement claiming he had never agreed to taking part and “false statements” had been made on his behalf.

He added: “At no time did I give my consent for anyone in connection with this Classically Smiths project to act on my behalf or my name and nothing was ever confirmed, approved or contracted by me or my team.”

The company behind the event, Bad Production Ltd, said the event had been cancelled following Rourke’s comments.

Neither lead singer Morrissey nor guitarist Johnny Marr had been billed as performing as part of the planned reunion.

The concerts had been set for the summer across Manchester, London and Edinburgh.