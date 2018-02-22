The Three Degrees headline Allan’s Big Big Variety Show

THERE’S a big reunion at The King’s next week, where panto favourite Allan Stewart presents his Big Big Variety Show.

A top evening of comedy and song the show promises the best in entertainment and reunites Stewart with Seventies soul sensations The Three Degrees, who headline the show.

Stewart explains, “I’m looking forward to seeing the 3Ds again for the first time in 30 years. I did summer season with them in Paignton on the Cannon and Ball show in 1987.

“We were living next door to the girls and I got engaged to Jane on that season. We had an engagement party with girls in our house.

“Now I’ll be able to say that their good wishes during that time have worked as we have now been married for 29 years.”

Helen Scott of the Three Degrees, who recalls the occasion well, adds, “The two main reasons we are coming to Edinburgh is to work with Allan again... you know we were working together when Jane and he got engaged. Allan is quite a character, but we also love Edinburgh.”

Known for being Prince Charles’ favourite pop group, The Three Degrees - Scott is joined by Valerie Holiday and Freddie Pool - are also world-renowned for their soulful voices and hits, which include When Will I See You Again, Dirty Ol’ Man and Take Good Care Of Yourself.

Reminded of their royal fan, Scott says, “Our Prince Charles connection has always been special to us and people still ask about it and how it started. He simply liked our music and made it known to the world but we have been able so experience so many unbelievable and unique moments because of it. Always thankful.”

Joining them on the bill are comedian Fred MacAulay, who brings his unique style of observational wit to the line-up and variety entertainer Phil Butler, who makes his King’s Theatre debut with a mix of comedy and magic.

Popular on the touring circuit, Butler has entertained the British forces at home and abroad and was the first comedian to perform on the front line in Afghanistan, receiving the Operational Service Medal.

Of course, no Big Big Variety Show would be complete without Grant Stott, star villain of the King’s panto, who will be joining the gang to charm with more tales from behind the mic, on the stage and in front of the camera.

The line-up is completed by the star compere and host himself who will perform some show-stopping show-tunes with the King’s All-Star Orchestra.

King’s Theatre, Leven Street, Tuesday-Saturday, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £27, 0131-529 6000