The wait is nearly over as new Meltmongers is set to open in Edinburgh

The much-anticipated launch of the Capital's second Meltmongers means cheese lovers will soon be able to get their toastie fill from the new Dundas Street shop.

Toastie fanatics desperate for a fromage fix will be pleased to hear the Meltmongers team are preparing to open very soon with the full cheesy menu available towards the end of the month.

Currently dishing out grilled cheese sandwiches and mouthwatering melts in the Bruntsfield outlet, the Dundas shop, a couple of doors up from Cuckoo's Bakery, has been taunting toastie devotees for months after the telltale golden 'm' appeared in the New Town.

The "cheese utopia" includes a menu dripping with melts such as mac’n’cheese or the Big Cheese made with mature cheddar, American cheese and Gruyère stuffed inside crunchy sourdough.

The announcement comes just in time for those wanting to toast Grilled Cheese Sandwich day on Friday.