In the late 1950s, Edinburgh University pressed ahead with arguably its most comprehensive and ambitious expansion plans since the institution was founded in the 16th century. The redevelopment proposals meant the loss of a large number of historic townhouses and tenements in the Southside, many of which dated back to the Georgian era and beyond. Heritage campaigners watched on in dismay as sections of George Square, completed in the 18th century, and nearby streets such as Bristo Street, Crichton Street, Marshall Street and Potterrow were wiped from the map in favour of the Edinburgh University Library, the University Health Centre and the multi-storey twins, the David Hume and Appleton towers. Scores of homes, shops and familiar buildings, including the fondly-recalled Parker’s department store, were lost forever.
These 16 images show how one corner of Edinburgh’s Southside was changed forever
THE demolition ball swung regularly in Edinburgh’s Southside in the post-war era, but few areas in the city were changed beyond recognition quite like the Bristo and George Square district.
