These 22 images show Edinburgh’s Dumbiedykes before, during and after ‘slum clearance’
THE destruction of the Dumbiedykes district was Edinburgh’s most comprehensive slum clearance campaign of the post-war era.
Over the course of the 1960s, hundreds of families were relocated from often cramped and dilapidated Victorian tenements to new, more suitable developments in the local area and on the outskirts of the city. We take a fascinating look at the Dumbiedykes district as it was, before, during and after the demolition ball fell.
1. Dumbiedykes from Salisbury Crags, 1950
View of Edinburgh from Salisbury Crags looking over the tenements of the Pleasance by now mostly demolished.