These are the 10 most popular historic sites in Scotland to visit

Scotland’s history has people hooked with record visitor numbers reported at seven out of the 10 most popular sites owned by Historic Environment Scotland.

We can’t seem to get enough of the past with productions such as Outlander and Outlaw King helping to drive 5.2m visitors to a HES site last year. Here we look at the most popular draws - as decided by you.

1. Edinburgh Castle The mightly stronghold remained the most visited historic site in Scotland with more than 2.2m visitors recorded in 2018. HES Buy a Photo

2. Stirling Castle As the favoured residence of the Stuart Kings and the backdrop to some of the most turbulent episodes in Scotland's history, Stirling Castle simply captivates. TSPL The Scotsman/Robert Perry Buy a Photo

3. Urquhart Castle Behind the picture-perfect setting on the banks of Loch Ness lies a story of violence and bloodshed that was told over 500 years at Urquhart Castle. Creative Commons/HandsLine Buy a Photo

4. Glasgow Cathedral A starring role in both Outlander and Outlaw King helped to make Glasgow Cathedral the fourth most visited historic site in Scotland last year. Creative Commons/Hanselmartin Buy a Photo

