These are the 10 most popular historic sites in Scotland to visit
Scotland’s history has people hooked with record visitor numbers reported at seven out of the 10 most popular sites owned by Historic Environment Scotland.
We can’t seem to get enough of the past with productions such as Outlander and Outlaw King helping to drive 5.2m visitors to a HES site last year. Here we look at the most popular draws - as decided by you.
1. Edinburgh Castle
The mightly stronghold remained the most visited historic site in Scotland with more than 2.2m visitors recorded in 2018.