This is how to avoid the Sky price hike and save on your bill

Millions of Sky TV and broadband customers are set to be hit with a significant price hike on their bills next month, amounting to an extra £42 per year on average.

The bill increase will come into effect from 1 April, and notifications have now been sent out to inform customers of the change.

Customers who phoned up to ask for a better deal before have reported huge savings

But there are still ways to cut the costs and save some pennies.

Avoiding the price hike

Before paying the increased prices, first check that you are not being charged for the same service twice.

With Netflix being added to Sky Q at the end of last year, those with a subscription to the streaming service are now able to watch programmes through Sky.

However, if you typically only watch programmes on Netflix, you could consider cancelling your Sky TV contract as it may not be worth the extra cost.

Similarly, those with an Amazon Prime shopping account and a Sky TV package may wish to cancel the TV contract, as Prime also permits access to TV on demand.

Seek out a better deal

If you wish to stay with Sky, you could try to negotiate a lower price for your bill.

Try contacting the company and inform them you are unhappy with the price hike, and as a loyal customer you wish to enquire if you can get a better deal.

Sky customers who hadn't tried to negotiate a better deal were paying £1,050 per year on average, according to consumer group Which?.

By comparison, the cheapest combined deal from Sky at the time was just £360 per year, amounting to an annual difference of £690.

A number of customers who phoned up to ask for a better deal before have reported huge savings, some of more than £300 per year.

Switch to a cheaper subscription

If you are unhappy with the additional costs to your bill but still wish to use a subscription television service, try scouting out a better deal using a price comparison website.

Sites such as Broadband Choices or uSwitch are both handy tools to compare different deals, so you can check whether it would be more cost-effective to switch providers.

Consider cancelling

If you feel aren't getting the most out of your Sky television subscription, consider whether you would benefit more from cancelling it completely and sticking to the good variety of free channels offered by Freeview.

Many of these channels now come included with modern TVs.