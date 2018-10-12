Three scenic drives in Scotland named amongst best in UK

Three of the top five most scenic drives in the UK can be found in Scotland, according to new research.

Data scientists have analysed routes across the country taking into account scenery, points of interest and driving conditions to come up with their findings.

The most scenic road in Scotland has been named as the Forress to Alford route on A940-A939-A944-A97, a stunning 70-mile meander through the Cairngorms that takes in Strathdon and The Lecht.

Next on the scenic list was the A701 from Moffat through the Borders to Edinburgh.

The A82 through Glencoe, with its epic view of Buachaille Etive Mor, was also named as one of the top UK routes.

The research was created by Volkswagen in collaboration with traffic and navigation app Waze.

The findings will support Volkswagen’s ‘GTI Superdrives’ programme that will alert Waze users when they are within 12 miles of one of the routes.

Alison Jones, Director of Volkswagen UK, said: “Working with Waze, we wanted to offer more drivers the chance to get off the often congested ‘beaten track’ and instead experience the simple pleasure of driving once more.”

The top 10 roads from Waze’s analysis are:

1. B3135 - Cheddar to Ashwick, Somerset

2. A940-A939-A944-A97 - Forres to Alford, Scotland

3. A701 - Moffat towards Edinburgh

4. A4069 - Black Mountain Road, Brecon Beacons, Powys, Wales

5. A82 - Glencoe

6. A308, B3021, B3026 - Old Windsor - Dorney, Buckinghamshire

7. B4089-Pelham Lane- Wood Lane - Alcester to Wilmcote, Warwickshire

8. A426-A423-A425-B445-A4225 - Draycote Water to Warwick, Warwickshire

9. Hardknott Pass - Lake District, Cumbria

10. A675 - Bolton to Blackburn, Lancashire