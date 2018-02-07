Throw an axe on Valentine’s Day

ROSES are red, violets are blue, as St Valentine’s approaches, ways to celebrate are more than a few... and don’t have to be all about writing dodgy poetry to the charm you love.

As the buzz in the run up to Valentine’s Day next Wednesday builds, the Capital boasts some unique ways of showing your significant other what they mean to you... like an evening axe throwing.

Axe Throwing - Edinburgh's best alternative Valentine's date

The city’s first ever Axe Throwing Pop-up opens on Valentine’s Day, running until 18 February, at Leith’s Biscuit Factory.

Axe throwing is growing in popularity and offers the ideal alternative to the usual more romantic options.

The urban sport works in a similar format to tenpin bowling or archery, with wooden targets at the end of lanes at which small hatchets are thrown. Tiered ticket packages include axe throwing, pizza and a range of cocktails. Prices start at £20 per person from www.citizenticket.co.uk/organiser/black-axe-throwing-co/

Over at The Zoo, experience a truly magical night, exploring the spectacular trail of illuminated Chinese silk lanterns. Valentine’s Day guests will be welcomed to the historic Mansion House where they can enjoy a glass of chilled Prosecco and delicious canapes. Tickets for The Giant Lanterns of China Valentine’s Offer are £39 and include two adult tickets to a special Valentine’s evening, a glass of Prosecco, three Scottish-Chinese fusion canapés and one dessert canapé and a photo with your loved on at the heart lantern.

Along the way enjoy live performances by Chinese acrobats and artists. Tickets from www.itison.com/Edinburgh/events/valentine-s-giant-lanterns-of-china-at-edinburgh-zoo/events

For indoor types, a screening of Brief Encounter accompanied by a live Orchestra might just hit the spot.

The classic forbidden love story will be screened at the Usher Hall next Friday, 16 February (7.30pm), accompanied by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra. £19-£42

Finally, have a rockin’ Valentine’s Day at Hard Rock Cafe with a dreamy three course menu including a choice of mains. At £26.95 per person, diners can indulge in romance, over a glass of bubbles and a menu offered exclusively for Valentine’s Day.