Tickets up for grabs for Still Game 'fan event' offering sneak preview of final episode

Still Game fans are being offered the chance of a sneak preview of its last ever episode - and the chance to attend a one-off celebration of the show which will be shown after its swansong.

BBC Scotland is staging a special screening of the Craiglang gang's farewell, which will see them attempt to climb Ben Lomond, on Sunday at the Cottiers theatre, in Glasgow's west end.

The screening of the final episode at the "fan event," which will be held four days ahead of its broadcast, will be followed by a star-studded recording of Still Game: That's Plenty.

The half-hour long show will feature a panel of celebrity guests discussing their favourite moments from the show, its most memorable patter and its cultural impact, as well as the screening of video messages from fans around the world.

Tickets for the special Still Game event, which starts at 7pm on Sunday, are available from the website bbc.co.uk/showsandtours/ shows from today.

A spokeswoman for BBC Scotland said: "To mark the end of Scotland’s long-running and ‎most loved sitcom, Still Game, this one-off ‎celebration invites a rich variety of celebrity guests ‎as well as fans to share their stories on what the ‎show means to them and peels back the nylon and ‎polyester layers to discover what makes this comedy ‎so special. ‎

"The celebrity panel and studio audience will ‎reminisce about the show’s most iconic patter, the ‎way it reflects Scottish culture and how we all know ‎an Isa, Jack or Victor in our day-to-day lives. ‎

"With funny anecdotes from some of Still Game’s ‎biggest fans, scenes of the past nine series of the ‎show and video messages from fans across the ‎globe, the whole nation will be in conversation ‎about Craiglang and the gang."

The special "fan event" was announced as the BBC launched a poll to find the nation's favourite episode of Still Game, which started broadcasting in 2002 and returned in 2016 after a nine-year hiatus. Fans can cast a vote at bbc.co.uk/stillgame from a 10-strong shortlist, with the winner

The final episode of Still Game, which will be shown at 10pm on Thursday 28 March, will see the regulars at The Clansman reflecting about the marching of time before Jack and Victor persuade Tam, Winston and Boabby to join them on an expedition up the famous Munro.

Greg Hemphill, Ford Kiernan and the rest of the cast will be reunited on stage at the Hydro arena in Glasgow in the autumn for a third and final Still Game live show.