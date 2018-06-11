Titanic musical sails into The Playhouse this week

WITH such a large cast it has long been a favourite of amateur musical theatre companies around the globe, but this week, the first ever professional UK tour of Titanic The Musical steams into The Playhouse.

Some 106 years after the ‘unsinkable’ leviathan sank, the story of those aboard will again be told.

In the final hour of 14 April 1912, the RMS Titanic, on her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York, collided with an iceberg and slowly disappeared beneath the waves.

One of the most tragic and infamous disasters of the 20th century, 1,517 men, women and children lost their lives.

Based on real people travelling on that ill-fated voyage, Maury Yeston and Peter Stone’s musical focuses on their hopes and aspirations.

Unaware of what awaits them, the Third Class immigrants dream of a better life in America, the newly-enfranchised Second Class dream of achieving the lifestyles of the rich and famous, and the millionaire Barons of the First Class dream of their mastery lasting forever.

Having received its UK premiere in 2013 at Southwark Playhouse, the production returned to London in 2016 for an 11-week season at the Charing Cross Theatre.

Yeston says, “The idea that a troupe of actors will tour this show in the UK, birthplace of the ship, means more to me than I can say.

“I am touched that, musically, Titanic will finally be coming home, sung by the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of its builders – touched, and forever grateful.”

Titanic The Musical, The Playhouse, Greenside Place, Tuesday 12-Saturday 16 June, 7.30pm (matinees 2.30pm), £16.90-£73.90, 0844-871 3014