Toast on The Shore know the write way to enjoy a glass of wine

FANCY an evening out with a difference? Edinburgh-based artist Olivia Hope starts a series of workshops at Toast on The Shore with two beginners’ classes combining calligraphy and wine from next Wednesday, 28 February.

Modern calligraphy is so adaptable and is becoming increasingly popular for adding that personal touch to invitations, name cards and more.

Calligraphy and wine tasting workshop at Toast, Leith

Hope is hosting this short workshop from 6.30pm with a welcome, demonstration of the equipment, and a chance to try some basic strokes before moving on to the worksheets to get to grips with the key strokes and essential motions that make up a lot of the letters.

This will be followed by alphabet drills.

The class will then take a break to enjoy a glass of wine with delicious sharing platters, including fresh bread, cheeses, charcuterie and dips, with vegetarian options available.

This will also offer a chance to chat about the class so far.

The next stage of the workshop will focus on writing full words and flourishing.

Hope will be there to inspire you for your own layouts and compositions, with everyone making something lovely to take home.

Worksheets, pens, nibs, inks, paper and personalised linen bags will be provided for every student to use in the class and to take home. It’s the latest novel initiative from Toast, Leith’s first wine cafe.

Offering a casual coffee, wine and food experience, Toast celebrates the pure enjoyment of eating and drinking with friends.

Located in a former art gallery, Toast serves food throughout the day including breakfast and brunch dishes such as huevos rancheros, shakshuka and avocado toast with poached eggs, lunches of nutritious homemade soup, sourdough sandwiches and salads, and later in the day, a selection of smaller plates with a Mediterranean influence.

At the deli counter, you’ll also find a selection of artisan cakes and pastries. Some dishes are vegan, many are vegetarian and Toast boasts that there are always at least two choices of gluten-free cake as well as non-dairy milks for coffees.

Calligraphy Workshop, Toast, The Shore, £45 per person, www.eventbrite.com