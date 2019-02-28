Tom Kitchin’s Bonnie Badger gets gold star of approval

Have your say

Chef Tom Kitchin’s latest venture The Bonnie Badger has been recognised as an AA 5 Gold Star Restaurant with rooms just two months after opening.

The AA hospitality rating system, which started in 1912, has awarded the accommodation at the Gullane-based restaurant the top classification.

Gold stars for The Bonnie Badger

The venue features 14 bedrooms, as well as the 60-cover dining room and an outdoor garden.

Designed by Tom’s wife and business partner Michaela Kitchin and Stephen Paterson of Burns Design, the luxurious bedrooms include a suite with a four-poster bed and roll top bath, and deluxe loft rooms with original beams and panoramic views of East Lothian.

The Bonnie Badger’s cottages also offer guests their own front door and a private cottage terrace looking out over the outdoor kitchen and potted plant-lined garden of the main house.

The AA’s 5 Gold Star award is the supreme accolade for guest accommodation, regardless of size or type of operation.

AA Gold Stars are awarded to the very best properties offering excellent levels of quality throughout and outstanding levels of hospitality and service.

