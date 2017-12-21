Tommie’s two kids’ Christmas shows

AS the panto gang at The King’s look ahead to tackling Beauty and the Beast next year, over in Musselburgh, The Brunton are a step ahead presenting the tale as old as time this year.

It’s a very local tale: Prince Hamish of Musselburgh was the bestest, handsomest single man in all of East Lothian - and he knew it! He was kind, and a good friend to all, but he was very, very vain.

He loved looking in the mirror. Any mirror. But when he refused a marriage proposal from the Sorcerer Mordina, she didn’t take it very well… she cried for almost seven minutes, then cast a dreadful spell on Hamish: turning him into a horrifying beast.

He and his trusted right-hand man Fraser would live forever, trapped in their castle. The spell could only be broken by someone falling in love with Hamish - not as a man, but as a Beast. Who could ever love a beast?

Written and directed by Mark Cox, best known as Tam Mullen in Still Game, a local finds James Boal donning the beast’s mask as prince Hamish, Julie Coombe as Mordena, the evil sorceress, and Keith McLeish as Dame Agnes.

Also in the cast are Martin Murphy as Angus, Raymond Short as Fraser, Mat Urey as Murdoch and Eilidh Weir as Katie.

Musical director is Tommie Travers, who is also musical director and producer for Captivate Theatre, who have another festive production running just now - Brave Macbeth.

On his was home from battle, Brave Macbeth meets the witches who tell him that he will become king. Now he quite likes that idea and so does his wife. What will he do to get his hands on the crown?

Not quite a pantomime, Brave Macbeth was winner of the Winner of the Primary Times Edinburgh Children’s Choice Award 2017.

It returns for a limited festive run at Gilded Balloon’s Rose Theatre fresh off the back of a successful Fringe run.

With catchy tunes, slapstick, sword fights, witches and warriors it one show you want on your Christmas list.

Captivate have produced sell-out productions of Les Misérables, The Phantom of the Opera, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd and Sunshine on Leith.

Beauty And The Beast, Brunton Theatre, Musselburgh, until 6 January 2018, £16.50-£18.50 (£58-£66 family of 4), 0131-665 2240.

Brave Macbeth, Gilded Balloon Rose Theatre, Rose Street, until Saturday, 5pm, £8/£6, 1031-622 6552