Top female foodies to unite for inaugural Edinburgh event

Women at the helm of the city food scene will unite for a first of its kind event to honour and celebrate the role of women across food, drink and tourism.

In tandem with London-based Women in the Food Industry, the first event, a panel discussion will take place at The New Town Cookery School on March 4.

Panellists for Scotland's first ever women in the Food Industry event''Julie Swee Lin, Chef Patron at Julie's Kopitiam

Celebrating International Women’s Day 2019, the inaugural Scottish Women in the Food Industry event will bring together a diverse mix of female food and drink leaders and entrepreneurs to discuss the issues impacting women working in food-related careers in Scotland.

Hosted by Sound Bite PR the panel will include Julie Swee Lin, Chef Patron at Julie’s Kopitiam, Fiona Richmond, Head of Regional Food, Scotland Food & Drink and Fiona Burrell, Principal of Edinburgh New Town Cookery School.

Director of Sound Bite PR Jessica Sneddon, said: “We are delighted to be launching Scottish Women in the Food Industry to celebrate the fantastic female talent working in Scotland. While we have plenty of examples of major success stories, there is still some way to go to overcome the challenges and barriers that women continue to face in their careers.”

Chaired by Fiona Richmond the panel will focus on the theme for International Women’s Day 2019, #Balanceforbetter, a call-to-action for driving gender balance across the world, issues such as the gender pay gap, opportunities and challenges in the workplace and barriers to career progression will be explored.

Fiona Burrell is principal of the new Edinburgh New Town Cookery School, Queen Street, Edinburgh. Pic: Jane Barlow

Fiona said: “This debate is a welcome opportunity to honour and celebrate the role of women across food, drink and tourism, not just on International Women’s Day, but all year round.

“From producers and farmers to chefs, restaurateurs, educators and more, Scotland is bursting with talented women, all dedicated to driving the ongoing success of our industries, which are so vital to the country’s culture, economy and reputation.”

The panel discussion will be followed by networking and refreshments.

Julie Swee Lin, said: “I’m honoured to be a panellist this year for Scottish Women in The Food Industry.

“Cooking is something that has been extremely close to my heart from a young age.

“Not only is it a passion but it’s a medium in which I’m able to connect with my Malaysian heritage and learn more about my mother’s background.

“It’s this passion which has brought me to open a restaurant and allowed me to work with some of the most inspirational women in the food industry.

“We work every day in order to combat machoism within kitchens and squash the acceptance of daily sexism in the industry.”

The event is free to attend with an optional donation to Smartworks Edinburgh, which provides styling advice, high-quality interview clothes and interview training to women looking for work.

The event is open to anyone working in the food, drink and hospitality industry or anyone with an interest in the subject.

To register for free visit https://bit.ly/2tv7q3y

fiona.pringle@jpimedia.co.uk