Toyah Willcox to play first headline gig in Edinburgh for 25 years

FROM punk princess to cult stage and actress, Toyah Willcox has announced she will celebrate 40 years of music at the Liquid Room next year with her first headline concert in the Capital for more than 25 years.

Charismatic, outspoken and impossible to categorise, Toyah played her last full gig in the city in 1982 when she wowed The Playhouse, having previously built her Edinburgh fanbase with gigs in venues such as Tiffany’s and The Odeon in the late 70s and early 80s.

One of the UK’s most iconic household names and now also an award-winning rock legend and well loved stage/screen actress and composer, the concert will also celebrate another milestone in the singers’ life _ Toyah turned 60 in May of this year.

In a career spanning more than 40 years Toyah has amassed 13 top 40 singles, recorded 24 albums, written two books, appeared in more than 40 plays - including Picasso’s Women and Calamity Jane here in Edinburgh - acted in 25 feature films and presented hundreds of television programmes.

2019 marks the 40th anniversary of her music career as Toyah released her first ever single and album studio in 1979.

The Thunder In The Highlands Tour, which comes to the Liquid Room, sees Toyah backed by her full electric band and is one of four exclusive Scottish dates that will be a celebratory retrospective including hit singles, album classics and fan favourites.

Expect the hits It’s A Mystery, I Wanna Be Free, Thuder In The Mountains as well as fan favourites such as Ieya, Rebel Run, Bel Loud Be Proud Be Heard, Danced, Race Through Space, and Angel and Me.

A brand new digital EP, Four From Toyah: Birthday Edition was released on Toyah’s 60th birthday on 18 May featuring four new songs including Telepathic Lover, which is sure to get an airing too.

Toyah: Thunder In The Highlands, Liquid Room, Victoria Street, 25 April, £20, tickets-scotland.com