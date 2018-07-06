TV choice: Amy Adams stars in Sky Atlantic's dark drama Sharp Objects

Sharp Objects, Sky Atlantic & NOW TV, Monday, 2am & 9pm

Amy Adams stars in this dark and deeply compelling new HBO drama.

Based on the book of the same name by The New York Times bestselling author Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl) and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée (Big Little Lies), this eight-episode series tells the story of Camille (Adams), an alcoholic St Louis newspaper reporter with a history of psychological problems.

When she’s sent back to her rural hometown to cover a string of unsolved child murders, her troubled past clashes with some shocking revelations, as she comes to identify with the victims all too much.

Camille, who has a history of self-harming is haunted by events that occurred in her past. Being back where she grew up could allow her to confront and overcome her issues. By the same token, it could also be disastrous.

In a recent interview, creator Marti Noxon explained that Flynn’s source novel really resonated with her. “I had read Sharp Objects while I was going through my divorce. I was going through a lot of dark stuff. I’ve wrestled with addiction and eating disorders on and off throughout my life… and I really related to Camille. After picking up the book, I just couldn’t shake her.”

Noxon sees Sharp Objects as an all-too relevant story about the anger of women in modern society. “It’s women raging against the machine – and not knowing what to do about it.”