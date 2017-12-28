TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

The best from almost telly...

BBC iPlayer: Wolf Hall

Thomas Cromwell’s patron Cardinal Wolsey is dismissed as lord chancellor and forced to flee his palace at York Place. The old noble families of England, jealous of their own right to advise the king, have long waited for this moment. His hopes of returning to the king’s favour lie with the ever-loyal Thomas Cromwell.

BBC Three: Gavin & Stacey

Comedy series about Essex boy Gavin and Welsh lass Stacey. After being phone buddies for months they finally arrange a rendezvous in Leicester Square, with Stacey’s best friend Nessa and Gav’s pal Smithy coming along for support. Starring James Corden.

Sky Boxsets: Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Starring the Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Nurse Jackie), this eight-part true-crime series delivers a gripping in-depth dramatisation of the notorious murder case that shocked America.

Amazon Video: Transparent

Winner of eight Emmys and two Golden Globes, Transparent returns for a fourth season. The Pfeffermans take off on a spiritual and political journey as they dig deep into their family’s history. Maura heads to Israel to speak at a conference and makes a startling discovery.

Netflix: Lovesick

What’s in a name? Well, when it comes to sitcoms, quite a lot. For example, this series first aired in Channel 4 in 2014 under the somewhat off-putting title Scrotal Recall. The comedy follows Dylan (Johnny Flynn) as he tracks down his former lovers to tell them he’s been diagnosed with a sexually transmitted disease. Funny, romantic comedy.

Sky Cinema: Kong: Skull Island (2017, Sky 12)

It’s Jurassic Park meets Predator meets Apocalypse Now as everyone’s favourite chest-beating behemoth makes a Nam-flavoured return.

With the war effort winding down scientists John Goodman and Corey Hawkins secure government funding for a top-secret research mission to a remote island somewhere in south east Asia.

Also along for the ride are ex-special forces tracker Tom Hiddleston and ambitious photojournalist Brie Larson, while bored colonel Samuel L Jackson and a handful of his gun-toting grunts provide the muscle.

Kong, it turns out, is the least of their worries, as before long they’ve awoken a swarm of flesh-eating reptiles.