TV Choice: What to download or stream this week

Go off grid, eschew the rules and watch online - here's the choice from Saturday February 3.

BBC iPlayer: Before The Winter Chill

French drama. Paul and Lucie Natkinson are a couple in late middle age with everything. A happy, trusting relationship, good friends and plenty of money. When Paul begins receiving bouquets of flowers at work he puts it down to a grateful patient, but Lucie suspects he has a stalker.

BBC Three: Stacey Dooley: Face To Face With ISIS

Stacey comes face to face with ISIS as she revisits Iraq to unearth the harrowing story of Yazidi women kept as ISIS sex slaves. She is accompanied by Shireen, a Yazidi woman who was kept as a slave in Mosul before managing to escape during the battle to regain the city. Stacey helps Shireen retrace the steps of her torturous past.

Sky Box Sets: Divorce: Season 1

This caustic comedy written by Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) stars Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City) as Frances, a New York woman who suddenly begins to reassess her life and her marriage, and finds that making a clean break and a fresh start is harder than she thought. From Thursday.

Amazon Video: Manchester By The Sea (15)

Casey Affleck stars as Lee, a man whose spare existence is suddenly ruptured when the death of his brother Joe forces him to return to the hometown he abandoned years before. Rocked by contact with his estranged ex-wife (Michelle Williams), he also finds that Joe has made him guardian of his teenage son.

Netflix: Altered Carbon

Ten-part dystopian sci-fi thriller adapted from the cult cyberpunk novel by Richard K. Morgan. Elite military officer Takeshi Kovacs is killed in the line of duty and 250 years later, his consciousness is downloaded into a new “sleeve”: the body of Bay City police officer Elias Ryker (Joel Kinnaman).

Sky Cinema: Baywatch (2017, Sky 15)

Life’s a beach all over again as the hit 90s TV series gets a big-screen update, with a beefed-to-the-gills Dwayne Johnson stepping into Hasselhoff’s sandals as beloved lifeguard chief Mitch Buchannon.

The forced recruitment of disgraced Olympic swimmer Matt ‘The Vomet Comet’ Brody (an impossibly chiselled Zac Efron) throws a spanner in the works, but Mitch and co must find a way to make it work when drug-pushing villain Victoria Leeds enters the scene.

Also donning the famous red swimsuits are Alexandra Daddario and Sports Illustrated regular Kelly Rohrbach, and of course The Hoff pops up for a cameo.Sky Cinema on demand and Sky Cinema Premiere from Friday.