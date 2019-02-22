Ulva residents complete first “milestone” project since community buyout

The Ulva community has completed its first “milestone” improvement project since buying their island eight months ago.

Repairs to the slipway and the connecting pier on Mull have been completed, securing the ferry route and the work of fishermen operating out of the Sound of Ulva.

Concrete being delivered for the repairs to the slipway at Ulva. PIC: Contributed.

Significant deterioration to the pier over the years meant it was at risk of falling apart and becoming dangerous.

Fixing it was one of the first priorities of North West Mull Community Woodland Company, who bought the island on behalf of the island’s five residents last June.

Rhuri Munro, Ulva resident and fisherman: “This is a hugely significant milestone for the community, and the first of many projects we hope to deliver over the coming months and years.”

Marine Scotland funded the emergency repairs with Mull-based company TSL Contractors working with the tides to complete the work.

John Nicolson of TSL: “We were delighted to be selected to carry out this work in support of the community of Ulva and North West Mull including the fishermen working out of Ulva Ferry for whom these piers are so important.”

The community company raised £4.4m from the Scottish Land Fund to buy Ulva from owner Jamie Howard, whose family had owned the island for 70 years. The total purchase cost £4.65m with a global fundraising effort helping to secure the balance.

More improvements for the pier are planned, including the widening of the structure, new storage and possible shelters on the Ulva side where fishermen can wait in safety during bad weather.