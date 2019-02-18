Union J’s Jamyi Hensley dons coat of many colours at The Playhouse

BILL Kenwright’s much loved and long-running production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s family musical Joeseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat returns to The Playhouse next month with Jaymi Hensley of Union J donning the coat of many colours.

Having risen to fame on The X Factor, Union J went on to have a Top 10 album and a major UK tour and Hensley later appeared on a number of hit TV shows, including Celebrity Masterchef.

He says, “I cannot describe how excited and honoured I am to be stepping into the prestigious coloured coat.

“When I think of iconic roles in musical theatre Joseph was always one that I dreamt of playing growing up.

“To finally say that I am going to play it is a dream come true.”

See him in the role at The Playhouse, 19-23 March.