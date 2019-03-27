editorial image

Unseen pictures from inside Edinburgh nightclubs in the 1990s

If you went clubbing in the 90s or early 00s then this gallery is for you.

At the shagtag board at the nightclub, where clubbers show their feelings to the people they find attractive by writing them messages on the board.

1. Gaia nightclub.

Three ladies top up their make-up in the toilets of the Eros nighclub.

2. Clubbers in the toilets at Eros Nightclub, Fountainbridge

DJs play to an excited crowd at the Honeycomb Club

3. Honeycomb Club

A battle of the bands night at Jaffa Cake was popular.

4. Jaffa Cake

