Upmarket gelateria for Stockbridge at new Accies development

Gourmet sandwich deli Milk & Honey will join high street favourites M&S, Waterstones and Charlie Miller on the Stockbridge strip as part of the new Accies development.

The family-run business currently specialises in supplying gourmet sandwiches and coffee across the city.

But after securing one of the units at the Raeburn Place Foundation development, the team will now bring a sweet treat to the area with a new gelateria.

Milk & Honey director Sofia Scott, said: “We are excited by the prospect of opening our new venture in Raeburn Pace.

“Our aim is to deliver a sophisticated gelateria experience in a contemporary setting, where we will offer a range of specialist items sourced from local suppliers, providing them with a showcase in Stockbridge.”

Milk & Honey, who are based in Queen Street, will operate the upmarket gelateria, chocolatier, patisserie and delicatessen from unit 9 at Raeburn Place.

Work has started on construction of the development, which includes a new pitch, stand, changing rooms, shops, cafe bar, function suites and a museum, after £8.5 million was secured for the first phase.

Chairman of the foundation behind the scheme, David Newlands, said: “We are happy to be offering a small independent business a home in our new development, allowing them to expand and reach a new market. It has always been our intention to secure a mix of national and more niche, local businesses, focusing on those we believe will attract increased footfall to the area. Milk & Honey definitely fit that bill and we are glad to have them on board.”

The Raeburn Place Foundation said the work now under way involves building the foundations for the whole development, though phase one would only see completion of the shop units, which will front onto Comely Bank Road, and the floor above, which is earmarked for the function suite and cafe.

Handover of the completed retail units, including Milk & Honey, is anticipated in mid-October.