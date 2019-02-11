Valentine’s Day 2019: Frankie & Benny’s to screen iconic movies at Edinburgh restaurant

A popular Italian-American chain restaurant will be screening a host of romantic movies at one of their Edinburgh venues on Valentine’s Day.

Frankie and Benny’s will be showing various hit romcoms - including When Harry Met Sally and Lady and the Tramp - at their restaurant in The Gyle on February 14th.

A recreation of the fmaous scene in When Harry Met Sally

And to launch the initiative, the restaurant has released a series of photos recreating some of the most iconic food inspired romantic film moments in history.

The heart-warming recreations captured in a Frankie & Benny’s venue, include Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal’s famous diner scene in When Harry Met Sally, and heart-throb Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdam’s ice cream moment in tearjerker The Notebook.

And of course, no romantic story would be the same without Lady & The Tramp. The restaurant recruited two of the cutest pups in town, to recreate the iconic ‘spaghetti and meatballs’ moment - with the help of professional trainers and a few treats.

Minnie Driver and Matt Damon’s famous foodie moment in Good Will Hunting completes the romantic compilation.

The scene from The Notebook

Customers can also tuck into a limited edition Valentine’s Set Menu between the 14th-17th of February at all restaurants, with two courses for just £13.99, or three courses for £16.99. Plus on V-Day itself, love-hearts will get a complimentary box of chocolates.

A Frankie & Benny’s spokesman said: “We wanted to take a bit of the stress out of Valentine’s Day this year, and hosting exclusive screenings at selected restaurants gives customers the best of both worlds - great food and the movie experience.

“Some of the most iconic romantic movie moments in history have featured food, and we hope our re-creations leave Brits feeling warm, fuzzy - and full - ahead of the most romantic day of the year.”

