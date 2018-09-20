Video: Behind the scenes with creatures of the deep

Sea Creatures: Life Beneath The Ocean exhibit houses 50 cross-section specimens made famous by Damien Hirst and Dr Gunther von Hagens.

A new exhibition at the Royal Highland Centre is welcoming visitors along to get a closer look at creatures of the deep - both inside and out.

Sea Creatures: Life Beneath The Ocean exhibition comes to Scotland from September 21 to October 18, 2018, at the Royal Highland Centre, Ingliston

CREATURES: Life Beneath The Ocean houses hundreds of incredible aquatic specimens, including a Great White shark, penguins and whales.

Each cross-section was meticulously crafted using the same plastination process made famous by Dr Gunther von Hagens and artist Damien Hirst.

Fluids and soluble fats are replaced with resins to present anatomically correct cross-sections of fantastic ocean beasts.

Appearing alongside 50 full-body specimens of dolphins, stingray and giant squid, are another 150 body parts from ocean creatures. Adding to the aquatic experience, augmented reality and VR play enhance modern storytelling and education, submerging visitors in an underwater world promoting universal environmental messages of discovery, protection and sustainability.

Event Director Naz Kabir, said: “Our fascination with the oceans is unwavering and the chance to get up-close and hands on with these majestic creatures is an incredible experience for children and adults.

“Sea Creatures gives visitors the chance to learn about the animals who inhabit the same planet as us, but very rarely - if ever - cross our paths, and our interactive and tactile displays create an incredible opportunity to ﬁnd out more about the creatures themselves, but also the many ways we can become involved in marine conservation and help to preserve the beautiful ocean life that is so important to us all.”

Sea Creatures: Life Beneath the Ocean runs from 21 September to 18 October.