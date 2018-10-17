VIDEO: Dolphins captured swimming in front of East Lothian lifeboat

Have your say

This amazing video footage shows a pod of dolphins swimming majestically in front of an East Lothian lifeboat during a training exercise.

Nigel Millard, a photographer and crewman on Torbay lifeboat, posted the video on Twitter yesterday evening.

In a Tweet he wrote: "#heaven on a #lifeboat Out on exercise yesterday with @DunbarLifeboat these fellas joined us... we couldn’t keep up! Great to see them in our waters."

A pod of dolphins also stunned visitors in August when they turned up off the coast of Portobello.

Experts say the presence of the marine mammals means they are after fish, which will only be there if the water is good.

Numbering about 190 to 200 and forming a resident east coast population, dolphins hunt the waters for food all year round from Caithness to the north of England.

