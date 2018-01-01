Video: Edinburgh fireworks at Hogmanay 2018

Spectacular choreographed pyrotechnics ushered in the new year at Edinburgh’s 25th annual Hogmanay celebration.

Edinburgh’s first moments of 2018 were awash with colour and music as the city came to a standstill to ake in take in the annual fireworks display.

Fireworks were choreographed to music for the first time. Pic: Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

Choregraphed pyrotechnics shot from Edinburgh Castle battlements could be marvelled at from miles around, as the show briefly paused the 75,000-strong street party snaking through the city centre.

Like many displays around the world, it was a welcome moment of pause to look back at the year behind and march positively into the great unknown of 2018.

Live music acts such as Nina Nesbitt, The Human League and Rag’n’Bone man kept the crowds entertained and live dj sets and ceilidhs popping up all over the city keeping temperatures up and spirits high as the night progressed.

Hogmanay host Sanjeev Kohli joined in as headline act Rag’n’Bone man led 75,000 people across Edinburgh in a chorus of Auld Lang Syne.

Some 10,000 ticket holders for the Princes Street Gardens show basked in the glow of the Midnight Moment fireworks, which was, for the first time, choreographed to a specially commissioned soundscape created by Skye band Niteworks and award winning sound designer and film composer Dan Jones in collaboration with fireworks experts Titanium.

Charlie Wood and Ed Bartlam, Underbelly’s directors producing Edinburgh’s Hogmanay, said: “The day started with a storm and ended with a bang – without a doubt this was the best party ever.

“Our nine minutes fireworks choreographed to Niteworks’ and Dan Jones’ score was truly spectacular and who will forget Rag’n’Bone man leading 75,000 in Auld Lang Syne? What a special way to ring in 2018.

“It’s been spectacular and we’d like to thank all those who came and made the party such a great night for Edinburgh and Scotland.”