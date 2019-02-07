Video: Head Chef at Martin Wishart’s The Honours cooks up a winter warmer

A top city chef has teamed up with Scottish butcher Donald Russell to show keen home cooks how to entertain at home on a budget.

Head Chef Rikki Preston at Martin Wishart’s The Honours, which opened eight years ago, has employed the cuts of “Scotland’s Finest Butcher” to demonstrate that, this winter, home entertaining can be full of flavour and flair, without the expense.

Rikki, at the helm of the award winning North Castle Street brasserie, explained that while most cuts can often be one or the other – lean but dry, or tender but fatty – Ox cheek delivers on both.

“It packs a powerful flavour punch and certainly stands up to serving steak when you put the effort in,” he said. “Making the most out of these overlooked humble cuts to impress guests is simpler than is often perceived.”

The recipe includes marinating the Ox cheek for 24 hours with carrots, onions, celery, garlic, rosemary, thyme and red wine, then searing before braising for 2-3 hours.

As in The Honours, he said it is best served simply with creamy mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables.

Full recipe available here

