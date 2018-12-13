VIDEO: Magical and dazzling 2018 Christmas at The Botanics wows thousands of visitors in Edinburgh

MAGICAL, incredible, beautiful, romantic and amazing - that's the verdict of many people dazzled by this year's Christmas at the Botanics.

More than a million lights and an all-new trail of jaw-dropping festive installations has already wowed thousands of visitors at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

Christmas At The Botanics runs until until December 29.

The Botanics has been decked out in spectacular style with highlights including the Cathedral Of Light - a 70 meters long and seven meters high towering cathedral inspired walk-through tunnel, made of 100,000 individual pea lights alone, by Australian artist Mandylights.

The venue's iconic buildings, the Glasshouse and Inverleith House, have been transformed with stunning new light and sound projections.

Guest stroll past an avenue of electric trees, walk through a scented fire garden, a vortex tunnel and a full copse of singing Christmas trees.

Inspired by the Garden's world famous conifer collection, the attraction also includes a conifer trail.

Christmas bells and festive music fills the air, along with mouthwatering smells of roast chestnuts, toasted marshmallows, spiced cider, mulled wine and hot chocolate.

Culture Creative, working with Scottish lighting designers Kate Bonney and Simon Hayes, have delivered an immersive experience for all ages at this year's event again promoted by Raymond Gubbay Ltd.

