Video: Magical mirror maze on Royal Mile has been given a mind-blowing makeover

DON’T get lost in Camera Obscura and World of Illusions’ magical Mirror Maze, which has just been given a mind-blowing make-over.

Visitors to the attraction at the top of the Royal Mile can now lose themselves in this modern hall of mirrorsa and discover the twists and turns along the 25 meter route - and that’s without getting lost.

Magical Mirror Maze

The state-of-the-art Mirror Maze magic comes from 38 new mirrors and more than 6,500 individually programmable LEDs which light the way, creating mind-tricking patterns and colours, continually changing, for a truly discombobulating trail like no other.

Visitors can lose themselves in the maze many times, each time getting a different sensory experience with themes such as Stormy, Rainbow, Heaven and Disco.

To book visit www.camera-obscura.co.uk