VIDEO PREVIEW: Carols By Candlelight at Edinburgh's Usher Hall

CAROLS by Candlelight at Edinburgh's Usher Hall looks set to be a Christmas cracker of a night out to start festivities on Wednesday, December 19.

This sublime two-hour concert of popular carols and seasonal classics will be staged in full 18th Century costume in an evocative candle-lit style setting.

Conducted by Michael Bawtree it features the Mozart Festival Orchestra - in period costume - soprano Rowan Pierce and the Consort of Voices choir.

The Raymond Gubbay. promoted evening will include performances of popular carols including Joy to the World, In dulci jubilo, Zadok the Priest, I saw three ships, Let the Bright Seraphim and Christmas Sequence from Messiah.

But there will also be carol singing for all including Good King Wenceslas, Once in Royal David's City, While Shepherd's Watched their flocks by night, O come, all ye faithful and Hark! The herald angels sing.

The running order - times are approximate - are doors open 6.30pm, starts 7.30pm, interval 8.20pm and ends 9.35pm.

The 2,200 capacity Usher Hall is Scotland's premier live music venue, a concert hall situated on Lothian Road, in the west end of Edinburgh.

It has hosted concerts and events since its construction in 1914 and its recently restored auditorium is well loved by performers for its amazing acoustics - which will b e showcased to the full at this event.