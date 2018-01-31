Vince and Andy are back on road with new album

THEY sold out the Playhouse for a record-breaking eight nights in a row back in 1992 and they’re still going strong.

Yes, Erasure, Vince Clark and Andy Bell, return to the Capital this Saturday to play the Usher Hall, in support of their new album, World Be Gone, which finds the award-winning songwriters in a reflective mood.

It’s an album that gives the world and recent political upheavals a thoughtful examination and, as highlighted on the cover artwork, which shows a ship’s masthead rising up from being submerged in the stormy waters, looking forward to the future.

The enduring BRIT and Ivor Novello winning pop duo have released a staggering number of albums, including 5 UK No 1s and 17 top 10 singles - 35 singles charted in the UK Top 40 .

Both the new album and the recent best of, Always, saw Erasure entering the Top 10 album charts once again.

Indeed the first single from World Be Gone, Love You To The Sky, went into the UK Official Albums Chart at No 6, their highest new entry in the album chart since 1994’s I Say I Say I Say.

At the Usher Hall this weekend, Erasure will be supported by Bright Light Bright Light (BLBL).

Bright Light Bright Light’s album Choreography has taken him on a whirlwind ride in the last year or so, and the journey gets even more exciting as Rod Thomas (aka BLBL) tours his musical heroes.

Having previously remixed BLBL’s Running Back To You, Clarke is a friend of Thomas’, and with Erasure being one of his biggest influences, both acts hitting the road together makes perfect sense.

“My love of Erasure and how important I think they are both to the LGBT community and to music in general has been well documented,” says Thomas.

“Being able to do a full tour opening for them is a total joy. The teenage me can’t believe what’s happening and the current me isn’t much calmer either really.

“Vince and Andy are legends and also happen to be two of the nicest people I’ve met, so all in all, this double bill is a dream.”

Erasure, Usher Hall, Lothian Road, Saturday, 7pm, £44-£66, 0131-228 1155