Vote for hidden gem in Restaurant Awards

Stuffed full of cobbled closes, dark tunnels and narrow winding streets, there’s plenty of hidden Edinburgh spots ripe for exploring.

And venturing off the beaten track, beyond well-trodden foodie thoroughfares, the Capital is home to a host of hidden gems, one of which scooped the Edinburgh Restaurant Award last year.

The flair and finesse of the authentic Spanish gastronomy gave Tapa, on Shore Road in Leith, the edge. Owner Daniel Shearon said: “As the only category in the awards that was open for the public to vote upon, it was completely overwhelming to be voted Edinburgh’s Hidden Gem. It was an incredible feeling to win, but, really, it’s testament to how lucky we are to have such great customers that not only support us every week, but, when we were nominated for the award, went forward and voted for us en masse. On a personal level, it was the most entirely humbling yet enriching experience of my life.”

Daniel said winning the award has had a massive impact on the business. “This year is the tenth anniversary and despite being around for a considerable amount of time because we are just tucked in behind The Shore there were still lots of people that had never heard of us or didn’t know where we were. Winning the Hidden Gem award, then, is not only the most apt award I think we could ever win, but, has increased our visibility immeasurably in the city.”

Nominations are now open for this year’s award and readers can vote at www.edinburghrestaurantawards.co.uk

The judges, will select 10 finalists and these will then be put back out to a public vote.

Armed with an encyclopedic knowledge of the Capital’s back streets are this years category sponsors, City Cabs. The firm’s Kyle Boggie said: “The Edinburgh restaurant scene is essential to the success of the city, and we’re incredibly lucky to have many amazing places on our doorstep.

“There are various venues in Edinburgh that are off the beaten path and maybe don’t get much recognition; the Restaurant Awards can go some way to getting them the spotlight they deserve.”