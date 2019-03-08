Vote now for the best pub grub and best value restaurant in Edinburgh Restaurant Awards

Few pleasures exceed a pie and a pint while relaxing in the comfort of a good pub.

And with a vibrant and eclectic mix of top city boozers Leith’s the Roseleaf has a strong reputation for delivering quality food as well as a relaxed environment.

According to owner Jonny Kane entering the Edinburgh Restaurant Awards last year for the best pub grub was worthy of the recognition the win attracted.

He said: “Now in our 12th year of trading, it was great to be recognised by the Edinburgh Evening News Restaurant Awards for what we provide. Our umbrella of ‘best pub grub’ is indeed a very busy category and it is exciting to be part of this area of dining within the city with so many great places.”

The cosy, family-run Sandport Place pub cooks everything from scratch utilising seasonal and sustainable produce where possible from the best local suppliers.

They also bake all their own goodies including bread.

Jonny added: “I recommend anyone to enter these awards as it was a great night to brush shoulders with like minded business people and to share experiences – and gripes!”

This year judges of the best pug grub category will be looking out for the quality of food and drink as well as value for money and the comfort of the surrounds.

And for restaurants that offer a lot of bang for your buck, the readers are urged to vote for their favourite in the “value for money” category.

Last year Chez Jules on Hanover Street clinched the title, impressing judges with the selection of reasonably priced French fare as well as the chance to try the menu with a set lunch option at reduced prices during the day, including three courses for £9.90.

Voting is now open and will run until April 12.

The awards ceremony will take place on May 13 at The Principal hotel on George Street, hosted by Forth 1 radio presenter Arlene Stuart.

Nominate your favourite restaurant at www.edinburghrestaurantawards.co.uk